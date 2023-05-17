Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Memphis Grizzlies
Published

ESPN's Malika Andrews faces social media scorn over pertinent Ja Morant question to Adam Silver

Morant is potentially facing severe punishment for the latest gun incident

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

ESPN reporter Malika Andrews was the subject of some social media backlash on Tuesday after she asked NBA Commissioner Adam Silver about the Ja Morant gun-flashing video, which led to the Memphis Grizzlies star’s latest suspension over the weekend.

Silver appeared on ESPN as the San Antonio Spurs were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Andrews asked Silver about his meeting with Morant after the Grizzlies guard was suspended the first time for flashing a gun in a Denver nightclub.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Adam Silver in 2014

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver talks to the media before the start of the Oklahoma City Thunder game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2014 NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 26, 2014 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video," Silver said. "Now, we're in the process of investigating it, and we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst."

He said he and Morant talked openly and honestly about the consequences that could stem from waving a firearm around.

MEMPHIS RAPPER DEFENDS JA MORANT OVER LATEST INCIDENT: 'GUNS ARE NOT ILLEGAL'

Malika Andrews in Los Angeles

ESPN sideline reporter Malika Andrews comments during the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers games at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 13, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

While the question seemed pertinent given the situation, some NBA fans were not happy with it. Andrews faced some backlash on social media.

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities as the NBA launched an investigation into the situation. 

The Athletic’s Shams Charania appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" put forth a dire outlook.

Ja Morant vs Grizzlies

Ja Morant, #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies, reacts against the Golden State Warriors during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on May 3, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Justin Ford/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There’s concern around the Grizzlies that [the NBA] is gonna come down hard on Ja Morant and that this gonna be potentially a serious suspension," Charania said.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.