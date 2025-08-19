ESPN star Stephen A Smith rips Browns rookie for 'very dumb' comments about media

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith ripped Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel after the rookie took a shot at the media following the team’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gabriel’s initial remarks about "entertainers" and "competitors" during the game on Saturday were initially thought to be about Shedeur Sanders. However, he clarified during the postgame press conference that the remarks were about the media.

Smith said on "First Take" he knew the comments weren’t about Sanders. Still, he called Gabriel’s comments about the media "stupid."

"I never believed he was talking about Shedeur Sanders. I totally believed him when he said he was talking about the media. I wanna get that out the way first," Smith said. "I think when you heard the comparisons, I think the comparisons were emanating from the media more than anybody else. … Having said that, Dillon Gabriel, respectfully, it was stupid. A very dumb comment to make.

"First of all, in every walk of life far beyond the parameters of the football field people are competing. We compete here on television. You compete with radio shows. You compete on Wall Street. You compete on Madison Avenue. Everything, especially in America as it pertains to a capitalistic society, involves competition. To the victor goes the spoils. Jimmy Johnson said it best, ‘I will be very, very consistent in treating you as inconsistently as possible. Those who produce get treated differently than those who don’t.’ What he said echoes the mentality of all of America, practically and most certainly, the world as we see things being globalized more and more every day."

Smith said, to him, the comment was a reverberation from the pressure Gabriel was feeling in his quarterback battle with Sanders. He warned the former Oregon Ducks star that he better be prepared for the increased level of scrutiny coming his way.

"It was a stupid, idiotic, immature comment because clearly you were feeling the heat because a lot of people were talking about how Shedeur should be QB No. 2. But I know he wasn’t talking about Shedeur Sanders," Smith added. "He was talking about the media. But here’s the problem – you’ve now heightened the level of scrutiny coming your way because the media, including myself, heard what you said.

"So, in other words, ‘it’s entertainment – it’s not competition.’ Really? So, when you go out there and you compete like trash, because you will have days when you look like that, we're going to remember those comments and we’re going to remember the shot that you took at the fourth estate, which is the media institution."

Gabriel was 13-of-18 passing with 143 yards and an interception.

The Browns named Joe Flacco the Week 1 starter and now the battle is on for the backup spot.