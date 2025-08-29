ESPN star Ryan Clark says Steelers' Aaron Rodgers snubbed him in recent interaction amid long-running feud

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ryan Clark and Aaron Rodgers share a history filled with criticism.

The latest twist in the Clark-Rodgers saga took place during the retired safety’s recent visit to Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

During a guest appearance on the "Football America!" podcast, Clark detailed how the four-time NFL MVP gave him the cold shoulder at camp. "There was a lot of people who I felt like were excited to see me in camp. And then there was one [who wasn’t]," Clark said, in apparent reference to Rodgers.

However, the current ESPN analyst and former Steelers defensive back suggested he reached a new level of respect for Rodgers after the interaction.

"It’s cool, though. It strangely enough made me respect him. I have nothing against dude, he’s fine. I was like, ‘Man, I would love to sit with him.’ I’m a part of the history there. He’s the quarterback with our team now. I actually don’t dislike him," Clark continued.

Clark said he intended to extend some hospitality to Rodgers, but his greeting was ignored.

"I wanted to sit with him, welcome him to Steeler Nation, and just kind of have a conversation … He was talking to [Steelers offensive coordinator] Arthur Smith. I talked to some of the guys I see coming from the special teams meeting. I roll the window down and I say, ‘What’s up guys.’ Arthur Smith kind of speaks. Aaron Rodgers looks at me and he doesn’t say anything."

"I respected it because he was like, ‘I’m not gonna be fake,’" Clark noted. "For whatever he feels or whatever it is, he’s … not someone that I fool with in that way and I’m not going to fake it. And I think it set the tone that you and I don’t talk."

Clark was one of the outspoken critics of Rodgers' arrival in Pittsburgh. In June, Clark argued Rodgers landing a one-year deal with the Steelers should be considered the "worst-case scenario" for the storied NFL franchise.

"This is the worst-case scenario for Pittsburgh Steelers fans. It continues to keep you mired in mediocrity," Clark said. "Will this team be better? Have they gotten better in the quarterback room? Absolutely. Will they contend for that championship that Pittsburgh Steelers people and fans and organization think is the standard? No, they won’t. … They’ll be fighting for a wild card spot. They’ll probably be home week one of the playoffs and again be looking for a franchise quarterback."

Rodgers did not appear in any of the Steelers' three preseason games. Pittsburgh opens the regular season on Sept. 7 against the New York Jets.

