Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

WNBA

ESPN host's off-color joke during WNBA All-Star broadcast draws mixed reactions from viewers

Social media erupted over Elle Duncan's 'girl's trip' remark

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Cheryl Miller: 'There's nobody in the WNBA like me.' Video

Cheryl Miller: 'There's nobody in the WNBA like me.'

Women's basketball and USC legend Cheryl Miller joins Keyshawn Johnson to discuss why there is no single WNBA comparison to her game.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WNBA All-Star Game’s high-offensive output led ESPN host Elle Duncan to say something many viewed as quite crude on live television. 

It’s not uncommon to see a lack of defense in a basketball All-Star Game, no matter if it’s the WNBA or the NBA. But Duncan had an interesting way to describe that side of the game at halftime during ABC’s broadcast on Saturday night. 

"We hope it gets a little bit more competitive," Duncan started off after watching Napheesa Collier’s team put up 82 puts to Caitlin Clark’s squad’s 60 in the first half. "Because like a girls’ trip to Cancun, right now, there’s no D."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Elle Duncan looks on

ESPN host Elle Duncan and ESPN analysts Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike look on following the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

ESPN analyst Chiney Ogwumike quickly said, "Elle, you’re in timeout. You’re done." Then, the broadcast went to commercial. 

After the one-liner found its way working through social media, there were a few who didn’t like Duncan’s humor. 

MICHELE TAFOYA CLAIMS 'JEALOUSY' LED TO CAITLIN CLARK'S SHOCKING WNBA PLAYER VOTE: 'IT'S SO DUMB'

"Add this to a long list of why no one takes @WNBA or @espn seriously," one X user said under a video of Duncan, posted by Awful Announcing. 

Elle Duncan looks on

Elle Duncan before the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 on July 19, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Amelia McAnear/NBAE via Getty Images)

"If Shane Gillis said that, they’d try to cancel him," another wrote, referencing the comedian’s ESPYs monologue that turned heads this past week. 

When the second half eventually started, there was more offense than defense yet again, as Collier led the way with 36 points to help her squad beat Clark’s, 151-131, to win the All-Star Game. 

Clark didn’t play in the game, as she continues to nurse a groin injury that has been nagging throughout this 2025 WNBA season. She suffered it on Tuesday against the Connecticut Sun, which forced her to be sidelined for the Indiana Fever during their game against the New York Liberty on Wednesday. 

Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike

Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike pose for a photo during the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game 2025 on July 19, 2025 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The WNBA second half will kick off on Tuesday after All-Star festivities this weekend.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.