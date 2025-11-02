ESPN broadcasters roast Oklahoma kicker for wearing short shorts: 'That should be a penalty'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

ESPN broadcasters Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit poked fun at Oklahoma Sooners kicker Tate Sandell’s shorts during the team’s win against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sandell came into the game to attempt a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter and his gameday attire became the topic of conversation. Fowler said the short shorts were "no longer frowned upon in the sport." Herbstreit replied, "It is for me."

"That should be a penalty. Just dressing like that should be a penalty," Herbstreit added. "What the hell is it? Wearing shorts out there?"

Sandell nailed the field goal to give Oklahoma a 13-10 lead with 1:09 left in the first half.

"Got his Daisy Dukes on and puts it right down the middle again," Herbstreit said.

Short shorts or not, Sandell was money the entire night. He was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, with a 55-yarder being his longest of the night. He also made all three of his extra-point attempts.

Sandell has contributed 80 points to the Sooners this season. He has a 94.7% success rate on field goals and has made every extra point he’s attempted this season.

No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 14 Tennessee in the pivotal SEC matchup, 33-27.

Sooners quarterback John Mateer was 18-of-29 with 159 passing yards and an interception and a rushing touchdown. He added 80 yards on the ground as well.

Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar was 29-of-45 with 393 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Oklahoma improved to 7-2 on the season. Tennessee fell to 6-3.