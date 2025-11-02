Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Oklahoma Sooners

ESPN broadcasters roast Oklahoma kicker for wearing short shorts: 'That should be a penalty'

Oklahoma topped Tennessee 33-27

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
ESPN broadcasters Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit poked fun at Oklahoma Sooners kicker Tate Sandell’s shorts during the team’s win against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Sandell came into the game to attempt a 51-yard field goal in the second quarter and his gameday attire became the topic of conversation. Fowler said the short shorts were "no longer frowned upon in the sport." Herbstreit replied, "It is for me."

Tate Sandell is congratulated on the sideline

Oklahoma kicker Tate Sandell (29) is congratulated by head coach Brent Venables after kicking a field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

"That should be a penalty. Just dressing like that should be a penalty," Herbstreit added. "What the hell is it? Wearing shorts out there?"

Sandell nailed the field goal to give Oklahoma a 13-10 lead with 1:09 left in the first half.

"Got his Daisy Dukes on and puts it right down the middle again," Herbstreit said.

Short shorts or not, Sandell was money the entire night. He was 4-for-4 on field goal attempts, with a 55-yarder being his longest of the night. He also made all three of his extra-point attempts.

Tate Sandell lines up for field goal try

Oklahoma Sooners kicker Tate Sandell (29) looks on during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 11, 2025. (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

Sandell has contributed 80 points to the Sooners this season. He has a 94.7% success rate on field goals and has made every extra point he’s attempted this season.

No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 14 Tennessee in the pivotal SEC matchup, 33-27.

Sooners quarterback John Mateer was 18-of-29 with 159 passing yards and an interception and a rushing touchdown. He added 80 yards on the ground as well.

John Mateer waves to the crowd

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) waves to fans after his team defeated Tennessee 33-27 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar was 29-of-45 with 393 passing yards, three touchdown passes and two interceptions.

Oklahoma improved to 7-2 on the season. Tennessee fell to 6-3.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

