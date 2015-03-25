Embattled Chargers doctor Chao steps down, citing back problems

Embattled Chargers team doctor David Chao says he is stepping down due to a bad back.

Earlier this year, the NFL Players Association called for Chao to be replaced and filed a complaint. An independent panel cleared Chao.

According to online records, the Medical Board of California is seeking to revoke Chao's license and has referred the case to the state attorney general for possible charges. A complaint alleges gross negligence, repeated negligent acts and failure to maintain adequate and accurate medical records.

Online records also show Chao was found liable of malpractice last summer in a case involving a regular patient, not a Chargers player, with a judgment of nearly $5.2 million. Records also show he has been publicly reprimanded by the board and pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.