New York Giants

Eli Manning reveals request from Jaxson Dart that was 'not part of the deal' in taking rookie under his wing

'I told Jaxson, ‘If you have questions about anything, I’m here for you,'' Manning said

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Eli Manning and Jaxson Dart have a lot in common.

The New York Giants traded to get both quarterbacks, each of whom attended Ole Miss. And Dart, like Manning, has begun his career sitting behind a longtime veteran.

Shortly after the Giants selected Dart with the 25th pick after trading back into the first round, the Big Blue legend reached out to Dart and told the rookie that he had an open line to Manning to reach out "about anything."

Eli Manning and Jaxson Dart

(Left) NFC coach Eli Manning looks on during the NFL Pro Bowl Skills Competition at the UCF Nicholson Fieldhouse in Orlando, Florida, on Feb. 1, 2024. (Right) New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 14, 2025. (IMAGN)

"I told Jaxson, ‘If you have questions about anything, I’m here for you," Manning told Peter Schrager. "Football-related, or when you’re deciding what town you want to live in. This or that.’"

But Dart reached out to Manning about something that was totally unexpected: a five-star restaurant reservation.

"All of a sudden, it’s training camp. He calls me one day and is like, ‘You’ve got a minute?’ I say, ‘Yeah, of course.’ … He goes, ‘Can you get me a reservation at 4 Charles tonight at 6:30?’

"I was like, ‘No, no, no. That’s not part of the deal. When I said I’m happy to help out, I’m not doing that. I’m not your reservations guy. You have to earn the right to call and make the reservation."

Jaxson Dart vs Bills

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in Orchard Park, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Kudos to Dart for using the two-time Super Bowl MVP to try to get one of the toughest seats around.

Dart is currently the second-string behind Russell Wilson, but he was used in a few run-pass-option plays last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

It is unknown when exactly Dart will take over full-time, but for reference, Manning replaced Kurt Warner in the middle of a playoff hunt at 5-4 in 2004. Manning lost each of his first six starts before ending the season with a victory.

Eli Manning and Kurt Warner

Eli Manning #10 and Kurt Warner #13 of the New York Giants drop back to pass during warm ups before their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Giants Stadium on Nov. 21, 2004, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

The Giants are 0-2 and face the Kansas City Chiefs, also looking for their first win, on Sunday night.

