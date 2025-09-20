Eli Manning reveals request from Jaxson Dart that was 'not part of the deal' in taking rookie under his wing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eli Manning and Jaxson Dart have a lot in common.

The New York Giants traded to get both quarterbacks, each of whom attended Ole Miss. And Dart, like Manning, has begun his career sitting behind a longtime veteran.

Shortly after the Giants selected Dart with the 25th pick after trading back into the first round, the Big Blue legend reached out to Dart and told the rookie that he had an open line to Manning to reach out "about anything."

"I told Jaxson, ‘If you have questions about anything, I’m here for you," Manning told Peter Schrager. "Football-related, or when you’re deciding what town you want to live in. This or that.’"

But Dart reached out to Manning about something that was totally unexpected: a five-star restaurant reservation.

"All of a sudden, it’s training camp. He calls me one day and is like, ‘You’ve got a minute?’ I say, ‘Yeah, of course.’ … He goes, ‘Can you get me a reservation at 4 Charles tonight at 6:30?’

"I was like, ‘No, no, no. That’s not part of the deal. When I said I’m happy to help out, I’m not doing that. I’m not your reservations guy. You have to earn the right to call and make the reservation."

Kudos to Dart for using the two-time Super Bowl MVP to try to get one of the toughest seats around.

Dart is currently the second-string behind Russell Wilson, but he was used in a few run-pass-option plays last week against the Dallas Cowboys.

It is unknown when exactly Dart will take over full-time, but for reference, Manning replaced Kurt Warner in the middle of a playoff hunt at 5-4 in 2004. Manning lost each of his first six starts before ending the season with a victory.

The Giants are 0-2 and face the Kansas City Chiefs, also looking for their first win, on Sunday night.

