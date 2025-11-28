Egg Bowl rivalry game turns contentious as Ole Miss, Mississippi State players get into fracas

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fight broke out between Ole Miss and Mississippi State players on Friday afternoon in the second quarter of their Egg Bowl rivalry matchup.

The incident occurred after Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss lost the ball as he dropped back to pass. The ruling on the field was a fumble initially, and it was recovered by Mississippi State.

But as players fought for the loose ball, both sides went a step further.

An Ole Miss lineman jumped toward the football late and was being pulled off by Mississippi State players. Rebels players took exception, and a fracas kicked off. Ole Miss tight end Dae’Quan Wright yanked the helmet of Mississippi State linebacker Malick Sylla. Bulldogs players then pushed Wright away, which kept the intensity high.

Staff members from both schools rushed the field to cool their players down as flags were flying all over the field.

Once the officials got things sorted out, they had to see whether Chambliss did indeed fumble the ball and what other penalties were going to be assessed.

Officials overturned the fumble call and ruled Chambliss threw an incomplete pass. Ole Miss’ Wright and his teammate Delano Townsend and Mississippi State’s Sylla were issued personal foul penalties. The fouls offset, and nobody was ejected.

Ole Miss punted the ball away to end its drive.

Ole Miss had a 21-10 lead at halftime, and Kiffin had a talk with officials before heading back into the locker room.

"We just try to play clean football. We try to execute and play really good football," Kiffin said. "For a whole sideline to try to fight and leave their whole sideline, including their athletic director, I never seen anything like it.

"So, I'm just reminding them. We're not trying to start a fight. So, our university could get credit for fighting people."

Tensions were already high entering the game, not only because of the rivalry between the schools. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin alleged Mississippi State fans broke into Ole MIss' locker room and stole Chambliss’ jerseys.

Ole Miss was looking for win No. 11, and Mississippi State was hoping to ruin its rival's College Football Playoff chances.