Eagles place Zach Ertz on COVID list for second time

The Eagles just placed tight end Zach Ertz on the COVID-19 list, which is interesting because he already had COVID last October. So considering most NFL rosters are vaccinated, this could mean a double-vaxxed player who previously tested positive for COVID still isn’t safe from the virus.

If true, why aren’t vaccinated players facing the same rigorous penalties and testing as the unvaccinated? These results aren’t adding up.

This is devastating news for plenty of Fantasy Football owners. It’s not ideal to lose a starter at a position as thin as tight end, and probably more importantly, the Eagles will be without Ertz on Monday Night Football. Crap news to find out Jalen Hurts won’t have his Ertz-Goedert duo to rely on against a well-regarded Cowboys defense. The Eagles put up just three points last week with Ertz on the field for one catch and just six yards. And now he’ll unfortunately have to wait until at least Week 3 to redeem his lackluster showing at home to the 49ers.

And unfortunately for Ertz, his time away from the team will reveal to the world whether he was vaccinated or not. It’s clearly an invasion of private health information, but the NFL doesn’t care about that, now do they?

We wish Zach Ertz a speedy recovery, even though we know he’ll do just fine. Science says so.