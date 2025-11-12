Eagles place Jaire Alexander on retired list a week after acquiring defensive star in trade with Ravens

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Newly acquired Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Jaire Alexander was placed on the reserve/retired list just a day after it was reported that the 28-year-old NFL pro decided to step away from the game.

The team announced the roster move on Wednesday. Alexander, who was acquired before the trade deadline from the Baltimore Ravens along with a 2027 seventh-round draft pick, has been recovering from an offseason knee surgery.

FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer first reported this week that the two-time All-Pro informed the Eagles of his decision to step away in order to focus on getting physically and mentally right before making a decision about his long-term future.

Sources told ESPN that Alexander has not formally submitted retirement paperwork.

Alexander spent the majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers. In seven seasons, he registered 287 tackles and 12 interceptions and was an All-Pro in 2020 and 2022.

He was released by the Packers in June and appeared in two games for Baltimore this season.

The Eagles announced additional roster moves Wednesday, including activating cornerback Jakorian Bennett from the injured-reserve list.

Bennett joined the Eagles during training camp but suffered a pectoral injury in the team's Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. He’s registered six tackles and one pass defended this season.