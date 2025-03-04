Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman likens Super Bowl wins to having sex: 'Have fun and enjoy this'

'The first time you have sex, you are so glad you had sex. It’s not even the quality of it'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Howie Roseman may have one of the most coveted jobs in sports, but he sure knows how to cater to the common man.

Roseman now has two Vince Lombardi trophies on his resume after his Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl last month to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from winning a third straight.

Roseman won his first title as a general manager seven years ago, when the Birds put a dent in another dynasty, defeating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, 41-33.

Howie Roseman enjoys cigar

Philadelphia Eagles executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman enjoys a cigar during the team's Super Bowl parade and celebration Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Surely, the first one was great, but it seems like Roseman thinks the second is a bit sweeter.

Roseman was asked what it was like to now win two Super Bowls, and he gave a pretty stout answer.

"The first one," he said before asking if Todd McShay's show was PG or PG-13, "it’s almost like the first time you have sex. You are so glad you had sex, it’s not even the quality of it. The second time, it’s like, ‘Wow, I can actually have fun and enjoy this.’"

Roseman, thankfully, didn't get too further into details. But in this young offseason, he has been putting in some time to really enjoy his work.

Howie Roseman

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman against the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2025 Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

The Eagles plan to release James Bradberry and Darius Slay, but reports say reigning Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley has agreed to a contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

In fairness to Roseman, the quality of his first Super Bowl title wasn't all that bad after Nick Foles became a Philadelphia hero with an electric performance.

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes

Jalen Hurts (1) of the Philadelphia Eagles and Patrick Mahomes (15) of the Kansas City Chiefs embrace after the Super Bowl at Caesars Superdome Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

However, it doesn't take much arguing to suggest this past season's core of Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert was better than LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Nelson Agholor, Zach Ertz, Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffery from the 2018 Super Bowl team. 

Suddenly, Roseman makes a lot of sense.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.