Eagles activate Brandon Graham off injured reserve before Super Bowl LIX

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham tore his triceps 11 weeks ago, putting his season, possibly his career, in jeopardy.

Now he will play in the Super Bowl.

Graham, 36, was activated off injured reserve Saturday and will return for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Graham said before the season that this season would be the final one of his 17-year career. The injury to his triceps Nov. 24 against the Los Angeles Rams had Graham facing a possible premature end to his career.

The defensive end returned to practice as a limited participant last week and was listed as questionable in Friday’s practice.

"It'll feel great because you worked your butt off to get back," Graham said. "I know the team worked their butt off to get here, and I want to be there for them."

Graham is one of two position players and four players overall left from the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team in the 2017 season.

In the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018, Graham strip-sacked Tom Brady with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter to seal the 41-33 win for the Eagles.

In their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago, Graham played 18 snaps without a tackle or sack.

"I don't want to get in the way of the rhythm of what everybody already has," Graham said. "If I can just add anything, I want to give everything I've got."

Graham has played the most games of any player in Eagles history with 206, 13 more than Jason Kelce, who is second in franchise history with 193.

Graham hopes his final game ends with hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his career.

The Chiefs take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX’s Super Bowl coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Coverage can be streamed live on Tubi for the first time.

