Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Super Bowl LIX

Eagles activate Brandon Graham off injured reserve before Super Bowl LIX

Graham had been out with a triceps injury

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Kansas City Chiefs owners preview Super Bowl LIX Video

Kansas City Chiefs owners preview Super Bowl LIX

The Hunt family, owners of the Kansas City Chiefs, join ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss game day excitement and the team’s chance at a third consecutive Super Bowl win.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham tore his triceps 11 weeks ago, putting his season, possibly his career, in jeopardy.

Now he will play in the Super Bowl

Graham, 36, was activated off injured reserve Saturday and will return for Sunday's Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Brandon Graham on field

Defensive end Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Nov. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.  (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

Graham said before the season that this season would be the final one of his 17-year career. The injury to his triceps Nov. 24 against the Los Angeles Rams had Graham facing a possible premature end to his career.

The defensive end returned to practice as a limited participant last week and was listed as questionable in Friday’s practice. 

"It'll feel great because you worked your butt off to get back," Graham said. "I know the team worked their butt off to get here, and I want to be there for them."

Graham is one of two position players and four players overall left from the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship team in the 2017 season.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

Brandon Graham running on field

Brandon Graham of the Philadelphia Eagles runs out of the tunnel before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field Nov. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

In the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots in 2018, Graham strip-sacked Tom Brady with 2:11 left in the fourth quarter to seal the 41-33 win for the Eagles. 

In their 38-35 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago, Graham played 18 snaps without a tackle or sack.

"I don't want to get in the way of the rhythm of what everybody already has," Graham said. "If I can just add anything, I want to give everything I've got."

Graham has played the most games of any player in Eagles history with 206, 13 more than Jason Kelce, who is second in franchise history with 193. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tubi promo

Super Bowl LIX will be streamed on Tubi. (Tubi)

Graham hopes his final game ends with hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in his career. 

The Chiefs take on the Eagles in the Super Bowl Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

FOX’s Super Bowl coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET Sunday. Coverage can be streamed live on Tubi for the first time.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.