Duquesne University football player dead after plunging 16 stories from dorm window

A Duquesne University football player has died after he plunged 16 stories from a private residence hall in Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Marquis Brown, a junior at the Pittsburgh university, jumped out of the window at Brottier Hall a private residence hall on the school’s campus, FOX 5 DC reported. Police were called to the building to respond to a reported disturbance, the school announced in a statement on Facebook.

Brown was transported to Mercy Hospital, where he died.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER DIES FROM BRAIN INJURY

Authorities said they were investigating the incident but said no foul play was suspected.

The 21-year-old’s former coach at DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Maryland, tweeted his condolences.

“The DeMatha family is mourning the loss of Marquis “Jaylen” Brown ’16. Prayers are requested for his family during this difficult time. We love you JB!” coach Elijah Brooks wrote.

Brown’s former teammate Evan Brooks told NBC Washington that the football player could “light up your day.”

FUNDRAISING EFFORTS FOR INJURED TENNESSEE STATE LINEBACKER SHUT DOWN OVER NCAA VIOLATION FEARS, REPORT SAYS

“Just a great person,” Brooks told NBC Washington. “Someone who could light up the mood, light up your day. Someone who’s going to give it his all on and off the field.”

The university announced on Twitter that it was holding a private memorial service for Brown on Sunday evening.