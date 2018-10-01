Expand / Collapse search
High school football player dies from brain injury

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Dylan Thomas, left, died Sunday evening from a brain injury he received during a Friday night football game.

A Georgia high school football player died Sunday evening after sustaining a severe brain injury from a game Friday night, Atlanta’s FOX 5 reported.

Dylan Thomas, 16, was a linebacker for Pike County High School in Zebulon, which is about an hours’ drive south of Atlanta. On Friday, Pike County played against a varsity team from Peach County High School.

Thomas collided with another player in the middle of the game, but returned to the field, his uncle told FOX 5. When Thomas was sitting on the sidelines, his arm and leg went numb and he collapsed, Thomas’ uncle said.

Thomas was airlifted to a hospital. He underwent two surgeries to relieve swelling in his brain, FOX 5 reported. Doctors were struggling to control the swelling through the weekend. Hundreds of people gathered at Pike County High School for a vigil around Sunday evening, WMAZ-TV reported.

Around 8 p.m. Sunday, Thomas succumbed to his injury. A school administrator confirmed Thomas’ death to WMAZ-TV.

A fundraiser was established to help the family with medical bills and lost income. The family said funeral arrangements are pending.

