DT Kevin Williams returns to practice for Vikings after missing opener with knee injury

Defensive tackle Kevin Williams has returned to practice for the Minnesota Vikings after missing the season opener with an injured right knee.

Williams was back on the field Wednesday as the Vikings began preparations for the game Sunday at Chicago. Williams suffered a bone bruise and hyperextension of his right knee in the third preseason game at San Francisco.

The six-time Pro Bowler said last week that he would be shocked if he wasn't ready to play against the Bears.

Vikings coach Leslie Frazier says that Williams will be evaluated throughout the week before a decision is made for Sunday.

The Vikings sorely missed Williams in the opener. The Lions were able to gouge their run defense with Reggie Bush and Joique Bell in a 34-24 victory over the Vikings.