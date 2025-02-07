Drew Brees looking forward to Tom Brady's FOX broadcast for Super Bowl LIX: 'Going to do a great job'

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees is excited to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have a rematch in the Super Bowl, but he is also excited about who he will hear during that game.

Tom Brady, who shared some fun matchups against Brees throughout their illustrious careers, will be alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt calling the game on FOX as they have throughout the legendary quarterback's inaugural season in the booth.

Brees spoke with Fox News Digital on Radio Row at Super Bowl LIX in the Big Easy, where he explained how much fun he has had listening to Brady this year.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"You can’t argue the knowledge base a guy like Tom Brady brings to the booth," Brees said while also discussing his partnership with Aldi. "It’s fun to listen to him because obviously being right there alongside him from the perspective of playing the game as long as we did, you see the game, you process the game different.

"The way that you articulate certain situations, obviously what you’re thinking, maybe the way the offense is trying to attack the defense, or vice versa, there’s just a perspective and insight that exists with the guys who played the position in the current game. I think he’s going to do a great job."

Brees knows the pressure that being in the broadcast booth can bring someone, even if it is a quarterback who has once played in front of thousands and millions more at home watching.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

He was in the booth himself a couple of seasons ago with NBC, though it came to an end after just one year alongside Mike Tirico.

While Brees may be looking to get back in the broadcast booth himself, he is enjoyed hearing Brady in his first season, and there is no bigger stage than what will be going down at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday.

Both Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks know that all too well as players.

The game should provide some heated competition between these two teams who already saw each other in the "Big Game" just two seasons ago.

It was CBS' Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call when a critical hold from Eagles cornerback James Bradberry on Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster ultimately led to a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker in a game that went back and forth throughout. It provided worlds of debate, highlight-reel plays and viral moments that many believe will happen again.

It is a different way to prepare for a Super Bowl for Brady this time, but his peers are looking forward to how he performs on this new side of the biggest stage in football.

GEARING UP FOR GAMEDAY WITH ALDI

While watching Brady, Brees knows the Super Bowl means having some good eats going on the grill and in the kitchen.

He teamed up with Aldi, who has up to 25% off some of the most popular food items that shoppers need for the "Big Game."

Brees spoke about heading into Aldi to get those gameday essentials for his family, and he was blown away by the whole experience.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’ll be honest with you, it’s one of the cleanest, most inviting grocery stores I’ve ever been in to," Brees explained. "My wife and I have been shopping there for a while. We couldn’t be more impressed, and obviously, the selection is the best.

"Whatever you’re doing on gameday with your friends and family, I know everybody likes wings, you got a plate of wings. Burgers, dogs, steaks, whatever it is. I know in the Brees household, gameday is the opportunity to gather as a family, cook up great food and play a little ball in the backyard while you’re watching the game."

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.