DP World Tour pro goes shirtless at Soudal Open after landing in the mud

Spain's Nacho Elvira leads the Soudal Open after the second round

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
European Tour pro Louis de Jager was baring it all during the second round of the Soudal Open in Belgium on Friday. 

After narrowly missing a pond with his tee shot on the 13th hole, de Jager had to do more than just roll up his sleeves in order to save the par 4 after his ball landed in a marshy pit. 

Louis de Jager tees off

Louis de Jager of South Africa tees off on the ninth hole during Day One of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Ullna Golf & Country Club on June 8, 2023, in Sweden.  (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

The South African golfer took off his shirt and undid his belt before lining up his shot. 

"De Jager has the shirt off, the belt undone," one broadcaster says in a video shared by the DP World Tour on X. 

"Is this really necessary," another interjects. 

"Well, he obviously doesn’t want to get mud on his shirt, so yes."  

Louis de Jager tosses a golf ball

Louis de Jager of South Africa throws a ball to his caddie on the eighth hole during Day One of the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed at Ullna Golf & Country Club on June 8, 2023, in Sweden.  (Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

His second shot got him out of the mud, but de Jager would bogey for the second time on Friday to finish the day 2-under par and T23. 

On the bright side, he walked away with a clean shirt. 

Louis De Jager plays a bunker shot

Louis De Jager of South Africa plays out of a bunker on the 5th hole during Day Two of the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club on May 12, 2023, in Belgium.  (Getty Images)

Spain's Nacho Elvira sits on top of the leader board after the second round, just one stroke ahead of Ross Fisher. 

