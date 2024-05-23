Expand / Collapse search
NCAA

College golf team puts Delta on blast for handling of golf clubs before NCAA championship in viral video

ETSU is competing in the championship for the fourth straight year

Paulina Dedaj
The East Tennessee State University men’s golf team is going viral after the school’s social media account showed the team’s golf bags being launched by Delta Air Lines’ employees, as the group prepares for their fourth straight appearance in the NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championships.

ETSU’s golf account on X posted a video on Tuesday that showed airline employees throwing the team’s golf bags after arrival. 

NCAA golf bag

A set of clubs is seen during the Division I Men's Golf Championship held at Grayhawk Golf Club on May 30, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona.  (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

"Nice of Delta to handle our clubs with such care…," the post read. 

Several users on social media lamented similar issues with the airline, prompting Delta’s social media account to respond to several. 

Delta also posted a message directly in response to the team’s video, which had nine million views as of Thursday afternoon. 

"We’re so sorry this is how your golf clubs were handled. It’s not who we are," the statement read, "And we’re working to make it right, so you'll have everything you need to compete at the tournament this weekend."

NCAA logo

A NCAA logo is seen during the match between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Florida Gators during the Division I Men's Golf Championship held at Grayhawk Golf Club on May 31, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona. (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

DELTA AIRLINES STOWAWAY CAUGHT ON TEXAS-BOUND PLANE AFTER SNAPPING PHOTO OF PASSENGER'S BOARDING PASS: FEDS

The ETSU Buccaneers punched their ticket to the NCAA championship for the fourth straight year, after placing second at the Chapel Hill Regional earlier this month. 

It also marks the program’s 21st appearance for the men’s team. 

A member of the East Tennessee State Buccaneers during the Division I Men's Golf Championship held at Grayhawk Golf Club on May 26, 2023, in Scottsdale, Arizona.  (C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Nationals are scheduled to begin Friday at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. 

Six individuals and 30 teams will compete in a 54-hole round, with just the top 15 teams and top nine individuals advancing to the next stage. 

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.