Donald Trump praises 'one-of-a-kind' UFC CEO Dana White: 'Somebody you really have to respect'

Former President Trump is a known UFC fan, having made appearances at fight nights for years, which usually results in roaring fans around the country.

One reason he frequents these fights is his respect for UFC CEO Dana White.

During his appearance on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Trump praised White, who he believes is "one of a kind."

"You know the expression, ‘Everybody’s replaceable.’ I’m not sure anybody can do the job he does. It’s unbelievable," Trump told Paul and co-host Mike Majlak of White.

"It’s been great, and he is somebody you really have to respect. He gets these fighters from all over the world, and they are some really talented people. I have respect for fighters. When you can take 200 shots to the face and then look forward to the second round."

Trump received an ovation at UFC 302, the latest card on White's mixed martial arts circuit, after his conviction in New York.

The crowd at New Jersey's Prudential Center erupted when he was spotted walking out with White, and the CEO said after the fights it was "probably a good idea" Trump showed up despite being the first U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes.

Trump told Paul and Majlak he thoroughly enjoys walking out with White for these UFC events.

"I’ve done it in Vegas, Miami. I do it when I’m with Dana," he explained. "Dana wants me to do that, and I do it, and it’s an eruption, he said, like he’s never heard before."

Trump added that he enjoys congratulating winning fighters after matches, and some have jumped over the octagon to shake his hand.

"I’m very honored by it. Every time they win, they jump out of that cage like it’s nothing. It’s pretty high, but they have no problem," he said, smiling.

Over the years, Trump has also gotten to know some of the world's best MMA fighters, including Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired despite being 29-0 in his career.

"I met Khabib, who’s 29-0, and his father died. And he just said, ‘That’s it for me.’ His father was great at what he did," Trump said. "Probably he never even lost a round. I think [at] 29-0, they say he never even lost a round. I thought he was great. We got to speak, and he was just about my favorite guy.

"[Sean] Strickland was fantastic the other night."

White said after UFC 302 he and Trump have been friends since 2001, and that friendship has grown to the point White has spoken at Trump rallies. They've also flown together on Air Force One.

