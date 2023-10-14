Dolphins' Tyreek Hill fined over $10K for peace sign touchdown celebration as NFL fines continue to escalate

Tyreek Hill is coming off a productive 2022 campaign that has carried into the first five games of the 2023 season.

The five-time All-Pro already has five touchdown receptions and leads the NFL with 651 receiving yards.

The star wideout is also racking up some impressive fine numbers.

On Saturday, the NFL announced Hill was fined $10,927 for taunting during the Dolphins' Week 5 win over the New York Giants.

The league handed down the punishment in response to Hill flashing a peace sign as he sprinted into the end zone for a 69-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Referees threw a flag for taunting on the touchdown. After Hill scored, he made his way toward the end zone seats in search of his mother. He tossed the ball into the stands, and it was snagged by a Dolphins fan .

Hill's mom, Anesha Sanchez, appeared to tell the overzealous fan she was the star wide receiver's mom, and the man surrendered the touchdown ball.

On Tuesday, Hill took to social media and claimed that the NFL had fined him for more than $100,000.

"NFL fining me more than 100k is classic NFL," he wrote, followed by "Team no sock," an apparent reference to the reason behind the fine. According to NFL media, Hill has been fined multiple times this year for uniform policy violations.

Hill routinely plays without socks, a violation of the league's uniform policy. After the Dolphins' Week 3 win over the Denver Broncos, Hill said he was fined around $7,000 for not wearing socks during the game.

"So, in the Broncos game, the first touchdown, I didn't have any socks on at all," Hill told The Palm Beach Post. "But I was getting an IV, and I didn't want to be late for the play. So, I didn't have time to put on my socks."

The Dolphins host the winless Carolina Panthers Sunday.