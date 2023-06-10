Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tyreek Hill
Published

Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill eyes 2,000-yard receiving mark: ‘I want to break the record’

Hill is entering his second season in Miami

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has a lofty goal for the 2023 NFL season as he enters his second year in South Beach. 

Hill thinks he can surpass 2,000 yards in a single season, breaking Calvin Johnson’s record of 1,964 yards in 2012. 

Tyreek Hill practices

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins takes part in a drill during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex June 6, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"Oh yeah, for sure," Hill said Thursday when asked if the 2,000-yard mark was realistic. "I think the added game gives me quite the advantage, so yeah."

RAMS DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR RAHEEM MORRIS REUNITES WITH 3-YEAR-OLD HE SAVED FROM DROWNING

In his first year in Miami, Hill was brilliant, catching a career-high 119 passes for 1,710 yards, also a career high. 

He did so with a revolving cast at quarterback as starting QB Tua Tagovailoa missed five starts while being sidelined with two documented concussions. 

Hill told reporters Thursday health will play a significant role in Miami having a more consistent year in 2023. 

Tua Tagovailoa looks up

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium Dec. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"Obviously, staying healthy. That’s the biggest thing for all of us, and feel like some injuries derailed us from being exactly where we wanted to be at last year," Hill said, per a team transcript. "So, just staying healthy, being available for one another and just practicing fundamentals and techniques each and every week and staying accountable."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While injuries derailed Miami’s season — Tagovailoa missed Miami’s wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills — Hill avoided the injury bug, starting all 17 games in 2022. 

It’s a path Hill says he’ll have to continue down if he’s to accomplish his lofty goal.

Tyreek Hill stretches before practice

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins stretches prior to practice at Baptist Health Training Complex June 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

"For me, not getting injured, coming in each and every day wanting to get better, wanting to be coached," Hill said. "And I feel like I’ve got the right tools around me. I’ve got obviously the most accurate quarterback in the NFL. I’ve got one of the best head coaches in the NFL, and also my position coach is a monster. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, just having those three things and me just keeping the same mindset each and every day that I want to get better, and I want to break the record. And I do want to break the record. So, I feel like this is one of those years that I can achieve it." 

In March, the Dolphins committed to Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback, exercising his fifth-year option.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.