Miami Dolphins
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill donate $17,000 to family of fan who died in motorcycle crash

Eric Carmona, who coined the term 'TuAnon,' died at age 30 last week

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
A diehard Miami Dolphins fan died last week in a motorcycle crash.

Eric Carmona, who helped coin the phrase "TuAnon" in defense of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, was 30 years old when he died in California.

Carmona's friends created a GoFundMe page in order to support his family, and members of his favorite team caught wind of the online fundraiser.

Tua and Tyreek

Tua Tagovailoa #1 and Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins in action during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tagovailoa donated $10,000 to the page, while wide receiver Tyreek Hill added another $7,000.

Linebacker Andrew van Ginkel and CEO Tom Garfinkel each chipped in an extra $1,000.

"Thank you to [Hill] for donating $7000 to Eric. With this, we are now approaching our goal," a TuAnon Twitter account tweeted on Monday.

"We family fins know that," Hill replied.

Tyreek Hill recovers a fumble

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) scores a touchdown after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

At the time of publishing, the GoFundMe raised over $66,000 - its goal is $75,000. Tagovailoa's donation is the largest so far.

"Eric Carmona, also known as FinsVicious, was a proud Navy veteran, and a die hard Miami Dolphins and Tua fan," the GoFundMe reads.

Carmona's identity remained unknown until his death - he would often post videos of himself in a mask and using a voice modulator and became a fixture on Dolphins social media.

Tua Tagovailoa takes the field

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Carmona is survived by his wife and four children.