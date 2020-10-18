Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa lets NFL debut soak in after game vs. Jets

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut during garbage time in the team’s dominating 24-0 victory over AFC East foe New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Tagovailoa came into the game with 2:27 left in the fourth quarter, and he completed two passes for nine yards, but it was what he did after the game that caught the attention of a Dolphins beat reporter.

Tagovailoa made his way back onto the field, and he sat down at the 15-yard line in his full uniform soaking in the moment.

He told reporters that he went back on the field to FaceTime his parents since they couldn’t be there to watch him play. He tried to find where his drive ended and he called it a special moment.

When Tagovailoa entered the game, he received an ovation from a limited crowd at Hard Rock Stadium. The last time he played in a game was back on Nov. 16, 2019, when he suffered a potential career-ending hip injury against Mississippi State as the star quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I think it was a very special moment for me because my parents weren’t here, so I couldn’t really remember where we ended our drive at, so I tried to sit close to where we ended our drive at, and I ended up FaceTiming my parents because they couldn’t be here," he said. "That’s usually how it goes. I usually talk to my parents after the game, and my parents usually never miss my game. That’s what I did, I went out there, and I talked to them. But yeah, that’s what that moment was about.

The Dolphins improved their record to 3-3 on the season, and they will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7.