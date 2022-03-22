Dolphins find Tua Tagovailoa some much needed protection in Pro Bowler Terron Armstead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins added to their free agency haul Tuesday, signing left tackle Terron Armstead to a multi-year contract.

Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, it’s a five-year, $75 million deal plus incentives for Armstead. As Pelissero notes, Armstead was the No.1 remaining available player in free agency. The deal makes Armstead the 12th highest-paid left tackle in the NFL, according to Over The Cap.

Armstead joins former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams as offensive line free agents to sign with Miami. The Dolphins inked Williams to a two-year, $14 million deal last week.

Armstead, 30, has been a model of consistency at the position since being selected by the New Orleans Saints in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In nine seasons in New Orleans -- eight protecting the blindside of future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees – Armstead was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.

He’s been plagued by injuries over the course of his career, never suiting up in a full 16 or 17-game season. In 2021, Armstead appeared in just eight games, dealing with a knee injury that required offseason surgery.

But with the inconsistent play of tackles Liam Eichenberg and Jesse Davis this past season, Armstead still figures to be a substantial upgrade in protecting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his crucial third season.

