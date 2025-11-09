Dolphins stun Bills with blowout win behind De'Von Achane's big day

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills were left stunned in Miami on Sunday afternoon as the Dolphins blew them out 30-13 in a crucial AFC East rivalry game.

The Dolphins, who had lost their last six matchups against the Bills, moved to 3-7 on the season, while Buffalo fell to 6-3.

Buffalo made a statement last week when it defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at home, reminding everyone in the AFC of what it can do against the best of the best.

But the Dolphins had other things in mind Sunday at home, as they kept Josh Allen and the Bills from scoring until the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, players like De’Von Achane went to work when Miami had the ball.

Achane was a major factor in the Dolphins’ victory, as he rushed for 174 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns, both coming in the fourth quarter to crush any hope for a Bills comeback.

The first was a 59-yard dash with 6:31 left in the fourth quarter, and it came after Allen fumbled on a 15-yard run that extended a drive for Buffalo in a 16-6 game. But Achane’s touchdown run broke the game wide open.

Allen finally found the end zone when Keon Coleman made a contested catch for a 35-yard touchdown. Then, Jackson Hawes caught a 26-yard pass to make it a 10-point game, 23-13.

But on the ensuing drive, following a failed onside kick for Buffalo, Achane found a hole and went 35 yards for a touchdown to seal the victory with 3:15 left to play and a 30-13 lead.

It was a turnover-filled game for the Bills, and Allen threw an interception in the end zone and fumbled once. Star running back James Cook, who had just 53 yards rushing after a great week in Buffalo against the Chiefs, also fumbled on a big run.

At the same time, Tua Tagovailoa, who has had a rollercoaster season for the Dolphins, was confident with his throws despite two interceptions. He had two touchdown passes, including a 38-yard strike to Jaylen Waddle, the team’s leading receiver with 84 yards. He also found Malik Washington on a 9-yard touchdown pass early in the game.

It also didn’t help the Bills that tight end Dalton Kincaid left the game in the second half due to injury. Kincaid has been one of Allen’s favorite targets this season.

Looking further into the box score, Achane also had six catches for 51 yards for the Dolphins in an incredible individual performance. Tagovailoa was 15-for-21 for 173 yards, while Allen was 28-for-40 for 306 yards and rushed for 31 yards as well.