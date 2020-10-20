Dolphins to name Tua Tagovailoa as starting quarterback: report

The Miami Dolphins are reportedly naming rookie Tua Tagovailoa as starting quarterback, just days after making his NFL debut in the final minutes of Miami’s big win over the New York Jets.

Sources told ESPN on Tuesday that Miami has made the decision to start Tagovailoa over veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick when they take on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8, following a bye week.

Tagovailoa made his debut Sunday, when head coach Brian Flores put him in with just 2:37 left in the fourth quarter. He completed two passes for nine yards to seal the Dolphins 24-0 victory over the Jets.

The move is certainly not a reflection of Fitzpatrick’s performance. He completed 18 of 27 passes for 191 yards and threw three touchdowns in Sunday’s game.

When asked why the sudden change up, sources told the NFL Network: “It’s just time.”

Tagovailoa made his way back onto the field after Sunday's game to soak in the monumental moment. The next time he steps on the field will be another milestone as he will enter the Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 1 as starting QB.