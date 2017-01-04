Expand / Collapse search
Dolphins' Mike Pouncey aggravates hip injury, puts status in doubt

Nov 13, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) looks to pass while protected by center Mike Pouncey (51) and offensive guard Laremy Tunsil (67) during the second half against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Miami won 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey has aggravated a hip injury that forced him to miss the first four weeks of the season, raising doubts about his status for Sunday's game at the Rams and beyond.

Pouncey's latest injury occurred in practice Wednesday, and he sat out Thursday's drills. The Dolphins are already without left tackle Branden Albert, sidelined by a dislocated left wrist.

Pouncey has had three previous hip injuries since 2014, and last month acknowledged he has wondered how long he'll be able to continue to play.

Despite the injuries, Pouncey has made the Pro Bowl each of the past three years. Anthony Steen would be his replacement Sunday.

The Dolphins' offensive line has been a catalyst for a four-game winning streak that has them in playoff contention.