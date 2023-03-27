Dolphins' Mike McDaniel makes hilarious crack about Commanders' value

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had a wisecrack about the Washington Commanders on Monday while talking to reporters at the league’s owners meetings.

McDaniel was asked about his time as an assistant coach with the Commanders and what his thoughts were about Washington team owner Daniel Snyder potentially selling the team.

"I look at it like, 'Wow, the organization's worth that much?' And I couldn't get free coffee?" McDaniel said with laughter from the crowd around him. "It's a cool process because to me, I look at it less as you know, business is business; I look at it as the health of our league.

"It's very encouraging and to me, it's the greatest litmus test that exists, how it seems that every sale of a team is for a larger number that I feel like — I don't know if this is accurate, maybe Google could check — but I feel like Mr. Ross, for the Dolphins, when he bought the team was the first owner to buy a team for a billion dollars. For me, what it means is the state of the National Football League, there's multiple billion dollars being discussed for that.

"I know the Broncos. It was like 4.5. That means the NFL has made a ton of good decisions and that we're building in the right direction because people don't spend that much money on something, unless it's probably going to continue to grow."

It’s unclear whether the potential of a sale will be on the table at the owners meetings this week.

Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones appeared to throw cold water on a resolution on the Snyder saga.

"No. No. There won’t be one here," Jones said, via The Washington Post.