Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Jevon Holland rips stadium's 'trash' turf after Jaelan Phillips suffered apparent Achilles injury

Phillips appeared to have tears in his eyes as he was carted off the field

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Miami Dolphins dominated the New York Jets in the NFL's first-ever Black Friday game. But Miami's 34-13 win at MetLife Stadium proved to be costly. Standout pass rusher Jaelan Phillips fell to the turf in the fourth quarter.

Phillips was visibly emotional as he was eventually carted towards the team's locker room area. T

The non-contact injury appeared to bring Phillips' season to an end, with the Dolphins later ruling out the star linebacker for the remainder of the game with an Achilles injury.

Jaelan Phillips is carted off the field

Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins is carted off the field after being injured in a play against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Phillips had a walking boot on his right ankle and was seen using crutches after the game. Second-year Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel did not express confidence about hopes that Phillips was able to avoid a serious injury.

"It doesn’t look great but we’ll find out more tomorrow," McDaniel told reporters. "I’m not fired up about it."

Jaelan Phillips stands on the sidelines during a Dolphins game

Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins stands on the sidelines during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Phillips later took to social media to express his disappointment, but also vowed to return to football and be "stronger than ever."

"Absolutely devastated, but I feel strength in knowing that this is all a part of God’s plan, and that I have an incredible team and support system around me. I’ll be back stronger than ever," Phillips wrote on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland made a game-changing interception to close out the first half. But after the game, Holland expressed his frustration over his teammate's injury. The defensive back believes Phillips' injury could have been prevented if the Jets' home stadium featured a different playing surface.

From Holland's point of view, the infamous turf inside MetLife Stadium was "trash."

Jaelan Phillips helped onto a cart

Jaelan Phillips #15 of the Miami Dolphins is helped onto a cart after being injured in a play against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"That field was trash," Holland said via the Miami Herald. Holland also mentioned that he was aware of the stadium's field conditions heading into Friday's matchup with the Jets. He also recalled former Dolphins cornerback Jamal Perry's knee injury in 2021 during a game at the stadium. 

MetLife Stadium installed new artificial turf prior to the start of this season following a string of complaints about the playing surface.

Holland also suffered an injury late in the game, with the Dolphins saying his return was questionable with a knee injury at the time.

Phillips has recorded 43 combined tackles, 6.5 sacks, and one interception this season.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.