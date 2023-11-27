Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins expected to sign 2-time Super Bowl champion to bolster defensive line: reports

Dolphins saw Jaelan Phillips suffer Achilles injury against Jets on Sunday

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Miami Dolphins brought in a defensive line reinforcement after losing young star Jaelan Phillips for the season to an Achilles injury. 

The Dolphins are reportedly expected to sign two-time Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints practice squad this week, per NFL Network. 

Phillips had a towel over his head on a medical cart during the Dolphins’ Black Friday matchup with the New York Jets on the road, which pointed to a severe injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jason Pierre-Paul rushes passer

Jason Pierre-Paul of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium, November 20, 2022, in Baltimore. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

At this point in the season, it’s one the Dolphins didn’t want to see as they’re hoping to secure an AFC East title – they currently lead the division – while heading to the playoffs. 

But they are expected to bring in someone who knows how to play in the postseason as Pierre-Paul won the Super Bowl in his second year with the New York Giants, and in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tom Brady’s first season with the squad. 

FROM OUTKICK: PANTHERS FIRE FRANK REICH, A MOVE THAT IMMEDIATELY GOES DOWN IN NFL HISTORY

He was on the Saints’ practice squad this month after being a free agent. He was brought up to the active roster on Sunday, when the Saints fell to their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, 24-15, on the road.

Pierre-Paul got just 17 snaps in the game, though he had two tackles in his limited time.

Jason Pierre-Paul looks on field

Jason Pierre-Paul of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Pierre-Paul, 34, spent his 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens, playing in 14 games and totaling three sacks and 26 combined tackles.

He was with the Bucs for four seasons prior to his quick stint in Baltimore, which came after eight seasons on the Giants’ defensive line.

Known for his speed in his prime, Pierre-Paul can still get to the quarterback, and the Dolphins can use all the help they can get on a defense that has played well this season. 

Jason Pierre-Paul reacts to play

Jason Pierre-Paul of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates during the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium on December 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unknown if Pierre-Paul will make his Dolphins debut on Sunday when they face the Washington Commanders on the road.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.