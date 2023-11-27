Dolphins expected to sign 2-time Super Bowl champion to bolster defensive line: reports

The Miami Dolphins brought in a defensive line reinforcement after losing young star Jaelan Phillips for the season to an Achilles injury.

The Dolphins are reportedly expected to sign two-time Super Bowl champion Jason Pierre-Paul off the New Orleans Saints practice squad this week, per NFL Network.

Phillips had a towel over his head on a medical cart during the Dolphins’ Black Friday matchup with the New York Jets on the road, which pointed to a severe injury.

At this point in the season, it’s one the Dolphins didn’t want to see as they’re hoping to secure an AFC East title – they currently lead the division – while heading to the playoffs.

But they are expected to bring in someone who knows how to play in the postseason as Pierre-Paul won the Super Bowl in his second year with the New York Giants, and in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tom Brady’s first season with the squad.

He was on the Saints’ practice squad this month after being a free agent. He was brought up to the active roster on Sunday, when the Saints fell to their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, 24-15, on the road.

Pierre-Paul got just 17 snaps in the game, though he had two tackles in his limited time.

Pierre-Paul, 34, spent his 2022 season with the Baltimore Ravens, playing in 14 games and totaling three sacks and 26 combined tackles.

He was with the Bucs for four seasons prior to his quick stint in Baltimore, which came after eight seasons on the Giants’ defensive line.

Known for his speed in his prime, Pierre-Paul can still get to the quarterback, and the Dolphins can use all the help they can get on a defense that has played well this season.

It’s unknown if Pierre-Paul will make his Dolphins debut on Sunday when they face the Washington Commanders on the road.