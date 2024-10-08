Dodgers' Walker Buehler target of robbery at Santa Anita Park

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler is set to take the mound for the team in a pivotal Game 3 matchup against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

However, he may have a lot on his mind.

Buehler was the subject of a robbery at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California, KABC-TV first reported Monday. A large group of people reportedly surrounded the pitcher and his wife, McKenzie, unbuttoned his shirt sleeve and stole his watch, according to the station.

The Dodgers declined to comment on the issue, according to the station.

The Acadia Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that three separate incidents occurred at Santa Anita Park on Sept. 28. Each incident involved watches being removed from victims.

One suspect, Camilo Nino-Hernandez, was arrested in the third incident, police said. Nino-Hernandez was arrested on charges of grand theft and possession of a fraudulent social security card.

Police did not identify any other victims.

Excel Sports Management, Buehler's agency, confirmed to Fox News Digital that the pitcher was involved in one of the incidents.

"Following Walker’s final regular season start on (Sept. 27), he and a number of other players did not travel to Colorado for the final regular season series. That weekend, Walker and his wife McKenzie, were attending horse races at Santa Anita Park. While walking from the paddack to their seats, Walker was unknowingly the victim of a snatch and grab robbery of his watch," the agency said.

"The incident was reported to police and is currently under investigation. We are grateful Walker and McKenzie were not harmed and Walker is focused on the playoffs."

Buehler is a lifelong horse racing fan and has a microshare of the horse Authentic, which was trained by Bob Baffert and won the 2020 Kentucky Derby, KABC-TV reported.

He is set to get the ball in Game 3 against the Padres in a crucial game.

He told MLB.com he was excited to get the ball for a moment to get the Dodgers one step closer to a return to the National League Championship Series.

"We play in these games every year," he said. "Every team that plays in the playoffs plays in a swing game or the big momentum game. And I just happen to be starting this one.

"If I’m Game 6, Game 7, Game 3, Game whatever, I’ve thrown in all these games. That’s not the stuff I get super wrapped up in. I want to try and go make a quality start and put our team in a position to win the game."

The two-time All-Star missed the entire 2023 season due to Tommy John surgery. He had a 5.38 ERA in 16 starts with 64 strikeouts this season.