Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Freddie Freeman

Dodgers' Freddie Freeman returns to California to be with family, care for ailing son

Freeman was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup on Friday

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman will spend some time focusing on his family. 

The team granted him leave on Friday, and the first baseman returned to Southern California to be by his three-year-old son's side as he battles an ailment. The Dodgers were in Houston on Friday to open a three-game series with the Astros, but Freeman was scratched from Friday night's lineup. 

Freddie's wife, Chelsea, recently opened up about their son Maximus' health condition. In a social media post, Chelsea revealed that the three-year-old has been diagnosed with transient synovitis.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Freddie Freeman jogs around the bases

Freddie Freeman, #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, runs around the bases after his home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Dodger Stadium on June 16, 2024, in Los Angeles, California.  (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The temporary condition can cause hip inflammation and usually occurs in young boys, according to the National Institutes of Health. The ailment can make sitting, standing, or walking difficult. Maximus would not eat for a few days, Chelsea said.

BREWERS ALL-STAR OF CHRISTIAN YELICH OPTS FOR REST INSTEAD OF SEASON-ENDING BACK SURGERY

Chelsea noted that Maximus initially had a viral infection earlier this month when the family was in Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The Freeman family received some good news when Maximus was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but there was always a possibility that he could return. "[I]f he doesn't improve in 48 hours he needs to go back to the hospital," Chelsea wrote.

Freddie Freeman runs the bases

Freddie Freeman, #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, doubled in the fourth inning during the 2024 Seoul Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Seoul, South Korea. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"I just know that something spurred it where he feels like he's got to go home. ... He's trying to be here for the team and also be there for his family. But when your child is going through things, it's just hard to be present, and rightfully so," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

"He certainly had a heavy heart the last few days, and I just pray that Max is going to recover well and have a full recovery."

Freddie Freeman at the 2022 All-Star Game in LA

National League All-Star Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after grounding out against the American League All-Stars during the third inning of an MLB All-Star baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.  (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Roberts added that the team continues to weigh whether to remove the eight-time All-Star from the active roster and place him on the family leave list. If Freeman is moved to the family leave list, he would have to sit out a minimum of three games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freeman, the 2020 National League MVP, has hit 16 home runs and knocked in 67 RBIs through 104 games this season. Cavan Biggio stepped in for Freeman at first base on Friday. 

The Dodgers entered Saturday with a 62-43 record and hold a 6.5 game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the NL West division.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.