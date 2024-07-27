Dodgers' Freddie Freeman returns to California to be with family, care for ailing son

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman will spend some time focusing on his family.

The team granted him leave on Friday, and the first baseman returned to Southern California to be by his three-year-old son's side as he battles an ailment. The Dodgers were in Houston on Friday to open a three-game series with the Astros, but Freeman was scratched from Friday night's lineup.

Freddie's wife, Chelsea, recently opened up about their son Maximus' health condition. In a social media post, Chelsea revealed that the three-year-old has been diagnosed with transient synovitis.

The temporary condition can cause hip inflammation and usually occurs in young boys, according to the National Institutes of Health. The ailment can make sitting, standing, or walking difficult. Maximus would not eat for a few days, Chelsea said.

Chelsea noted that Maximus initially had a viral infection earlier this month when the family was in Texas for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

The Freeman family received some good news when Maximus was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, but there was always a possibility that he could return. "[I]f he doesn't improve in 48 hours he needs to go back to the hospital," Chelsea wrote.

"I just know that something spurred it where he feels like he's got to go home. ... He's trying to be here for the team and also be there for his family. But when your child is going through things, it's just hard to be present, and rightfully so," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

"He certainly had a heavy heart the last few days, and I just pray that Max is going to recover well and have a full recovery."

Roberts added that the team continues to weigh whether to remove the eight-time All-Star from the active roster and place him on the family leave list. If Freeman is moved to the family leave list, he would have to sit out a minimum of three games.

Freeman, the 2020 National League MVP, has hit 16 home runs and knocked in 67 RBIs through 104 games this season. Cavan Biggio stepped in for Freeman at first base on Friday.

The Dodgers entered Saturday with a 62-43 record and hold a 6.5 game lead over the second-place San Diego Padres in the NL West division.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.