Dodgers' Dave Roberts calls out lawmakers on 'both sides of the aisle' amid Texas school shooting tragedy

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts became the latest figure in the sports world to call out lawmakers after a Texas gunman entered an elementary school and opened fire, killing at least 19 students and two teachers Tuesday.

While in Washington, D.C., for the Dodgers' final game in a series against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Roberts called out politicians on "both sides of the aisle."

He asked lawmakers to make decisions that "protect American citizens, kids."

"Right is right. And not being able to do background checks on people to carry automatic weapons, I just don’t see the other side … getting a driver’s permit, a job, 25 years to get a car but to be able to go in and buy an automatic weapon, that’s very scary, and the numbers don’t lie," Roberts said.

"It’s ironic I’m sitting here in the nation’s capital, where it’s been run up the flagpole, but it just seems to come to a hard stop at the Senate. How there can’t be a bipartisan consensus on an issue like this is very disheartening. It's very irresponsible by our nation’s leaders. Something needs to be done."

An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed at least 19 students and two teachers after opening fire in Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday morning. Officials say the suspect was shot and killed inside the school.

Two officers were also wounded but are expected to survive.

"If you have Americans killing Americans, I don’t think they’re doing the job they’re called to do, to be quite frank," Roberts added, via USA Today Sports.

Several prominent athletes and sports figures shared their condolences and concerns in the wake of Tuesday’s shooting.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made an emotional plea to lawmakers to take action during his pregame press conference ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

"I’m not going to talk about basketball ... any basketball questions don’t matter," Kerr said.