Dodgers announce Shohei Ohtani underwent surgery to repair torn labrum from World Series

The 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t see likely NL MVP Shohei Ohtani's regular-season production in the World Series because he was battling a shoulder injury he sustained in Game 2.

The Dodgers explained what was going on with Ohtani, announcing he underwent successful arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder.

The Dodgers added that Ohtani should be ready for spring training to ramp up for the 2025 season.

Ohtani was trying to steal second base in Game 2, and he was thrown out to end the inning as New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres applied the tag.

Ohtani didn’t pop up right away when he was called out, and he held his shoulder immediately. Replays showed Ohtani planted his left hand into the dirt to brace his slide, and his shoulder popped up.

After the game, manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani still had strength in the shoulder, but when the series returned to New York, there was clear discomfort for the Japanese superstar.

Ohtani's swing seemed off. And when he did get on base, he would hold his jersey collar from the front with his left hand to minimize movement.

Ohtani put together the first 50-home run, 50-steal season in MLB history, but he couldn’t threaten the Yankees on the base paths, knowing he had to play it safe when he reached base due to his injury.

Ohtani had two hits in 19 at-bats, striking out once in each of the five games.

However, Ohtani’s lack of production didn’t matter. Freddie Freeman, the World Series MVP, exploded with home runs in four consecutive games, and the Dogers beat the Yankees in five games.

Despite the pain, Ohtani was jumping for joy with his teammates after the final out at Yankee Stadium, and he saluted the Dodger Stadium crowd last week during the team’s parade with a speech in English.

Now, Dodgers fans will hope Ohtani’s recovery from his surgery goes well. He is expected to be able to pitch next season after not being able to in 2024 after Tommy John surgery.

