Blue Jays manager, stars taunt Yankees after winning ALDS: 'Start spreading the news'

The Toronto Blue Jays punched their ticket to the ALCS at Yankee Stadium, and they decided it best to rub salt on the New York Yankees’ wound during their celebration on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays capped an impressive ALDS victory with a 5-2 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday night, and the champagne celebration in the clubhouse was due to be a fun one. But, before the celebration could commence, Blue Jays manager John Schneider had some words for his crew.

And a shot at the Yankees in the process.

"Every single one of you, f---ing bullpen game, Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw, all you motherf---ers. It takes everybody every day. Start spreading the news, b------," Schneider said as the champagne spraying begun.

It wasn’t just the Blue Jays manager jabbing at their AL East rival, who they edged out for the division title during the regular season.

The team was heard playing Frank Sinatra’s iconic "Theme From New York, New York," which is what the Yankees play after every win at home, while they were celebrating in the road clubhouse.

Then, during a post-game interview with the Fox Sports’ crew, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had a tremendous ALDS at the plate against the Yankees, enjoyed a collective dunk on the Bronx Bombers with a twist on radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling’s famous call after each win.

"Daaaaa Yankees lose," Guerrero said over the microphone as Ortiz joined in, while former Yankees Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter couldn’t believe their ears.

Yankees fans may not like the celebration, but the Blue Jays have had their number throughout the regular season and there were many who still picked New York to head on to the ALCS to defend their pennant from 2024. But the Blue Jays dominated at home in the first two games of this series, putting up a combined 23 runs to the Yankees’ eight to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

In total, the Blue Jays scored a whopping 34 runs across four games, and the Yankees simply didn’t have that much firepower in their bats despite their talented lineup.

The Blue Jays will await their ALCS opponent, as the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers are set for a decisive Game 5 at T-Mobile Park on Friday night.

