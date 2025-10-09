Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MLB Postseason

Blue Jays manager, stars taunt Yankees after winning ALDS: 'Start spreading the news'

Vladimir Guerrero Jr and David Ortiz twist John Sterling's famous call during Fox Sports interview

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
'Daaa Yankees Lose' 😂 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Big Papi TROLL New York after getting eliminated by Blue Jays Video

'Daaa Yankees Lose' 😂 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. & Big Papi TROLL New York after getting eliminated by Blue Jays

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. joined the "MLB on FOX" crew to discuss the Toronto Blue Jays' win over the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Toronto Blue Jays punched their ticket to the ALCS at Yankee Stadium, and they decided it best to rub salt on the New York Yankees’ wound during their celebration on Wednesday night. 

The Blue Jays capped an impressive ALDS victory with a 5-2 victory in Game 4 on Wednesday night, and the champagne celebration in the clubhouse was due to be a fun one. But, before the celebration could commence, Blue Jays manager John Schneider had some words for his crew. 

And a shot at the Yankees in the process. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

John Schneider sprays champagne

Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates in the clubhouse after winning Game Four of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in New York, New York. The Toronto Blue Jays won 5-2 and will advance to the American League Championship Series. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Every single one of you, f---ing bullpen game, Nathan Lukes, Myles Straw, all you motherf---ers. It takes everybody every day. Start spreading the news, b------," Schneider said as the champagne spraying begun. 

It wasn’t just the Blue Jays manager jabbing at their AL East rival, who they edged out for the division title during the regular season. 

The team was heard playing Frank Sinatra’s iconic "Theme From New York, New York," which is what the Yankees play after every win at home, while they were celebrating in the road clubhouse. 

2 FIELD INVADERS CAUSE STIR DURING YANKEES' ALDS GAME 3 WIN OVER BLUE JAYS

Then, during a post-game interview with the Fox Sports’ crew, Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had a tremendous ALDS at the plate against the Yankees, enjoyed a collective dunk on the Bronx Bombers with a twist on radio play-by-play announcer John Sterling’s famous call after each win. 

"Daaaaa Yankees lose," Guerrero said over the microphone as Ortiz joined in, while former Yankees Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter couldn’t believe their ears. 

Blue Jays celebrate ALDS win

Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Andres Gimenez of the Toronto Blue Jays pose for a photo in the clubhouse after winning Game Four of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New York, New York.  (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Yankees fans may not like the celebration, but the Blue Jays have had their number throughout the regular season and there were many who still picked New York to head on to the ALCS to defend their pennant from 2024. But the Blue Jays dominated at home in the first two games of this series, putting up a combined 23 runs to the Yankees’ eight to take a commanding 2-0 lead. 

In total, the Blue Jays scored a whopping 34 runs across four games, and the Yankees simply didn’t have that much firepower in their bats despite their talented lineup. 

John Schneider celebrates

Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates in the clubhouse after winning Game Four of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 in New York, New York. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Blue Jays will await their ALCS opponent, as the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers are set for a decisive Game 5 at T-Mobile Park on Friday night. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue