Seattle Seahawks

DK Metcalf caught swinging helmet at teammate during training camp fight on live broadcast

The fight was caught during a live broadcast on NFL Network

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Training camp brawls are not uncommon, as we've seen this week in New Jersey between the Giants and Lions.

However, Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf found himself in an intense one on Wednesday, and a live television camera captured a good chunk of it.

The NFL Network was doing a live broadcast at the Seahawks' facility in Renton, Washington, just outside of Seattle, when they found themselves in a plot twist.

D.K. Metcalf runs on field

DK Metcalf of the Seattle Seahawks leaves the field during the San Francisco 49ers game at Levi's Stadium on Dec. 10, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Pushing and shoving occurred behind them, but it turned really sour very quickly when Metcalf was spotted tearing the helmet off his own teammate, Tre Brown, and then using it to strike another Seahawks player.

The fight caught the attention of a couple of the broadcasters, who couldn't help but turn around and tell the audience what was happening.

Ultimately, the two sides were restrained fairly quickly.

DK Metcalf celebrates

Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf celebrates after scoring against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 10, 2023, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

This isn't the first instance of a helmet-swing during training camp – the Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald did it against members of the Cincinnati Bengals when the two teams had joint practices just months after they faced one another in the Super Bowl.

Perhaps the most infamous instance of helmet-swinging on the field came when Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns did it against the Pittsburgh Steelers, striking quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

DK Metcalf plays against Cincinnati

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf in action during the game against the Bengals on Oct. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Donald was not punished, but Garrett was suspended indefinitely – he ultimately wound up sitting out the final six games of the NFL season.

