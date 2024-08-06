Expand / Collapse search
New York Giants

Giants' Malik Nabers, Lions' Kerby Joseph get into wild melee as tensions continue to boil in training camp

The Giants and Lions play each other in their preseason opener Thursday

Ryan Morik
Published
Tensions did not cool down overnight between the New York Giants and Detroit Lions — in fact, they might have only gotten hotter.

Several altercations broke out between the two teams during joint training camp practice on Monday, and Tuesday was no exception.

The Lions are in New Jersey ahead of the teams' preseason opener against one another at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, and they were practicing against one another Monday and Tuesday.

Malik Nabers looks on

Malik Nabers #9 of the New York Giants looks on during OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 30, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Daniel Jones found himself in one of the altercations on Monday, and Amon-Ra St. Brown in another. On Tuesday, it was Jones' star rookie receiver, Malik Nabers, who got down and dirty.

Nabers was unable to grab a one-on-one ball against Terrion Arnold, and as he went back into the huddle, he shoved his hand into the facemask of Kerby Joseph.

Joseph then ran back toward Nabers and fired off the first punch, but Nabers fought back, and the two exchanged several vicious blows — with helmets and guardian caps still on.

As just about everyone tried to separate the two, Devin Singletary and Brian Branch also found themselves squared up and throwing blows against one another, but that was quickly stopped.

Reports say practice ended early during kickoff drills, because altercations continued.

Nabers said Joseph said something to him, but did not say what he said. 

Kerby Joseph in action

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph catches a ball during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Thursday, July 25, 2024.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

It was a disappointing season for Big Blue, as they went 6-11 after surprisingly making the playoffs in 2022. However, as shown in "Hard Knocks," they are much improved on paper after acquiring Brian Burns, new offensive linemen, and drafting Malik Nabers with the sixth pick.

The Lions, meanwhile, were just a half away from their first ever Super Bowl appearance, but they choked away their 24-7 halftime lead that sent the San Francisco 49ers back to the big dance.

Malik Nabers in action

Malik Nabers #9 of the New York Giants makes a catch during OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center on May 30, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Nabers, the sixth overall pick out of LSU, has been the talk of training camp with his play-making ability, and he's set to get his first look at real game action on Thursday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.