Diego Sanchez teased by Conor McGregor on Twitter after DQ win

Moments after Diego Sanchez emerged victorious at UFC Fight Night 167, he was apparently already getting teased over a possible future matchup.

Conor McGregor, the famed Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter, took to Twitter moments after Sanchez beat Michel Pereira by disqualification.

"Conor McGregor Vs Diego Sanchez," he tweeted.

The two have previously traded barbs on Twitter, going back in forth in 2013 over suggesting a fight at UFC 171 in Dallas.

Sanchez had appeared to be headed for another defeat on Saturday after dropping three of his last five fights, according to Bleacher Report. The night took a turn when Pereira kneed Sanchez in the head with 1:41 left in the third round, which resulted in Sanchez winning by a DQ.

If a future matchup between the two does happen, it would come after McGregor returned with a big bang in 2020.

In January, the Irish former two-division champion came out of a three-year stretch of relative inactivity and outside-the-cage troubles with a performance at UFC 246 that echoed his greatest fights during his unparalleled rise. McGregor stopped Donald Cerrone with a head kick and punches 40 seconds into the first round at that matchup.

After a year spent out of competition and in repeated trouble with the law, McGregor got back into training and vowed to return to elite form. This dramatic victory over Cerrone indicated he's well on his way, and McGregor has vowed to fight multiple times in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.