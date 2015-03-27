Expand / Collapse search
Detroit QB Matthew Stafford sets NFL record for pass attempts

DETROIT – Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has set an NFL single-season record for pass attempts.

Stafford threw his 692nd pass in the first quarter against Chicago on Sunday, completing a 5-yarder to tight end Brandon Pettigrew. He surpasses the mark of 691 set by Drew Bledsoe of New England in 1994.

With star receiver Calvin Johnson having a record-settting season of his own — and with no consistent running game to balance the offense — Detroit has relied heavily on Stafford.

Johnson broke Jerry Rice's single-season mark for yards receiving last weekend.

