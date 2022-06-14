Deshaun Watson again denies sexual assault allegations: 'I’m focused on clearing my name'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talked to the media at minicamp on Tuesday amid two more civil lawsuits being filed against him with reportedly another two on the way.

Right now, Watson is facing 24 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct by massage therapists. The New York Times reported last week Watson booked 66 massage therapists over a 17-month period.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Watson again reiterated to reporters he never "forced" or "assaulted" anyone.

"I’ve never forced anyone. I’ve never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning and I’m going to continue to say it," Watson said, via the Cleveland Plain-Dealer. "I understand these allegations are very serious. … I’m focused on clearing my name."

He was also asked about the alleged five dozen or so massage therapists he was said to have hired. He said he didn’t think the Times’ reporting was accurate.

HOUSTON TEXANS 'ENABLED' DESHAUN WATSON'S BEHAVIOR: REPORT

A 24th lawsuit was filed in Texas last week. The lawsuit appeared to be similar to others that were filed against him when he was a member of the Houston Texans.

A massage therapist in the latest suit said Watson got an erection in one of their sessions in 2020 and accused the NFL star of encouraging her to touch his penis, according to online court records. The lawsuit said Watson allegedly began to masturbate and ejaculated with some of his ejaculate getting on the accuser’s face and chest.

Watson would then pay the therapist and didn’t apologize, the lawsuit said. She would then "quit massage therapy" after the incident with the quarterback, according to the suit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the alleged victims, told WEWS-TV two more women will be filing lawsuits. Once filed, it will bring the total number to 26.