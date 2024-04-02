Derrick Henry, who won Heisman Trophy at Alabama, reveals hilarious Nick Saban pet peeve

Nick Saban’s departure from college football after his legendary career, particularly with the Alabama Crimson Tide, has led many to reflect on his years in the game.

The latest story comes from one of his former running backs, Baltimore Ravens star Derrick Henry, who shared some hilarious stories about his old coach.

Henry joined "The Pivot" with former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, where he said the "old school" Saban had pet peeves everyone who played for him knew about.

"He couldn’t stand anybody scoring then wanting to celebrate afterward," he said.

That became apparent to Henry during one Alabama team meeting.

"We were in a meeting after a game – I forgot who we played," Henry recalled. "He pulled up film and showing everybody. He’s talking about, ‘You guys, stop doing that showboating, doing all that prayer hands, acting like you’re thanking God. Then, later on that night, 12 o’clock, you down there, got Black & Milds, got liquor. You’re chasing (girls). Forget all that."

It's no secret Saban was an old-school, no-nonsense coach. His style produced results, and he wasn’t going to change that.

Over the years, clips of him at practice have surfaced in which he’s yelling at future NFL stars.

Following his surprising retirement, Saban revealed a conversation he had with his wife Terry that led him to walk away from the game.

"All the things I’ve believed in for all these years — 50 years of coaching — no longer exist in college athletics," Saban said while on a panel in Washington, D.C., with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Cruz had asked if the "current chaos" in college sports, specifically regarding NIL deals and the transfer portal, led to his retirement.

"It has always been about developing players, always been about helping people be more successful in life," Saban added.

"My wife even said to me — we have all the recruits over on Sunday with their parents for breakfast. She would always meet with the mothers and talk about how she was going to help impact their sons and how they would be well taken care of. She came to me right before I retired and said, ‘Why are we doing this?’ I said, ‘What do you mean?’ She said, ‘All they care about is how much you’re going to pay them. They don’t care about how you’re going to develop them, which is what we’ve always done. So why are you doing this?’

"To me, that was sort of a red alert that we really are creating a circumstance here that is not beneficial to the young people, which is why I always did what I did. My dad did it, I did it. So that’s the reason I always like college athletics more than the NFL, because you had the opportunity to develop young people."

Saban already has a new gig in college football. ESPN announced he will join its ranks. Saban, who owns the most national titles of any college football head coach in history, will be featured on "College GameDay" and other programs next season.

Henry was the 2015 Heisman Trophy winner while playing for Saban. He also helped the Crimson Tide defeat Clemson in the 2016 national championship game, rushing for 158 yards and three touchdowns.

