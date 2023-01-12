Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Derek Carr bids farewell to Raiders after nine seasons

Carr was drafted by the Raiders in 2014

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Derek Carr said goodbye Thursday to the only NFL team he has known. 

In a social media post, the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback thanked the organization and the fans, adding that he looks forward to playing with a new team in a new city.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, #4, reacts to throwing an interception during the NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 8, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me." 

"It’s especially hard to say goodbye because I can honestly say that I gave you everything I had, every single day, in season, and in the off season," he continued. "It certainly wasn’t perfect, but I hope I was able to leave you with more than a few great memories as Raiders fans."

Carr’s future in Las Vegas has been up in the air since the three-time Pro Bowler was benched for the final two games of the regular season. 

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, #4, speaks to wide receiver Keelan Cole, #84, after their victory against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24.  (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Thursday morning, it was reported that Las Vegas would begin to explore the trade market for Carr. 

His $40.4 million salary over the next two seasons becomes guaranteed on Feb. 15 if he is still with the organization. 

"Thank you to the city of Oakland for taking us in," Carr said in his statement. "Thank you to the city of Las Vegas for allowing us to proudly call you home. Thank you to the organization, my teammates, all my coaches, staff, and everyone that helped me these last 9 years in those 2 buildings. Thanks to all of Raider Nation that supported, encouraged, pushed, and uplifted me at different times along this journey. Raider Nation truly is special." 

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, #4, calls signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.  (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Carr has a no-trade clause, and the reports Thursday morning that the Raiders would begin exploring the trade market pointed to Carr being a part of the process. 

Carr struggled in his first year under head coach Josh McDaniels, throwing 14 interceptions while completing 60.8% of his passes. 

The Raiders went 6-11 and missed the playoffs after making the postseason in 2021. 

"I once said that if I’m not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way," Carr wrote. "That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. 

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, #4, looks to throw during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

"So I look forward to a new city and a new team who, no matter the circumstances, will get everything I have. Winning a championship is what I’ve always wanted and what I will continue to work towards." 

Carr’s agent released a statement shortly after his client did, saying that his time with the Raiders "effectively is finished." 

There should be a number of suitors for Carr's services with multiple teams looking to shore up their quarterback positions. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.