Delaware eases past George Mason

Elena Delle Donne scored 28 points and pulled 53, on Thursday.

Danielle Parker added 14 points and 12 boards, while Lauren Carra contributed 11 points for Delaware (25-1, 16-0 CAA), which won its 15th straight game after the Blue Hens' lone loss of the season.

Taleia Moton paced George Mason (13-14, 7-9) with 18 points and Joyous Tharrington netted 10 for the Patriots, who shot 32.4 percent in the game, including an 0-for-10 mark from three-point range, en route to losing for the third time in four tries.

Delaware controlled the game from the beginning, opening the contest with a 15-4 run to take a lead the Blue Hens never lost.

Moton's jumper brought George Mason back within single digits, but a pair of Parker foul shots put Delaware back up by 11 and the Hens held a double-digit advantage for the remainder of the game.

A 10-2 spurt near the end of the first half gave Delaware its largest lead so far in the game, 38-19, before Talisha Watts' free throws in the closing seconds made the score, 38-21, at the half.

The Patriots never threatened in the second half, trailing by at least 11 points and by as many as 19 in the final 20 minutes.