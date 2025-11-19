Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders vows Colorado has right man for job despite another poor season

Sanders and Colorado are 3-7 as he wraps up his third season at the helm

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Hall of Famer Devin Hester on Deion Sanders remaining Colorado coach despite health battle Video

Hall of Famer Devin Hester on Deion Sanders remaining Colorado coach despite health battle

Pro Football Hall of Famer Devin Hester is 'not at all' surprised his good friend, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, is remaining in place despite revealing his recent battle with bladder cancer this offseason.

The Colorado Buffaloes football team is on the verge of wrapping up its seventh losing season over the last 10 years and its 19th season since 2000.

Still, as Colorado sits at 3-7, Deion Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that he’s still the man for the job.

Deion Sanders on the sideline against Iowa State

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field on Oct. 11, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

"You've got the right man," Sanders said, via ESPN. "I promise you, you do. And I'm going to prove that to you. Just give me an opportunity and a little more time, and I'm going to prove that to you."

Sanders’ future as the head coach has been called into question due to at least two things – his health and the departure of a key ally.

The 58-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in the summer that he underwent surgery for bladder cancer and had his bladder removed. The surgery came a few years after he already had two toes removed because of blood clots.

Deion Sanders coaches against TCU

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025.  (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

DEION SANDERS' COLORADO BUFFALOES ELIMINATED FROM BOWL CONTENTION AMID LOST SEASON

Additionally, Colorado athletic director Rick George announced last week he will step down at the end of the academic year. George hired Sanders from Jackson State, which created a whirlwind situation in Boulder, and signed him to a five-year extension.

Sanders was 4-8 in his first year and was 9-4 in 2024 as Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy.

George reiterated in a social media post that Sanders is not on the hot seat by any means.

"The seat is not hot. We believe in what is ahead for this program," he wrote on X.

Deion Sanders' debut at Colorado

Deion Sanders, left, speaks with athletic director Rick George after Sanders was introduced as the new head football coach at the University of Colorado during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Boulder, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Colorado has two games left on the season. They will welcome No. 25 Arizona State to Colorado on Saturday. The Buffaloes’ season will end on the road against Kansas State.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

