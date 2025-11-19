Deion Sanders vows Colorado has right man for job despite another poor season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Colorado Buffaloes football team is on the verge of wrapping up its seventh losing season over the last 10 years and its 19th season since 2000.

Still, as Colorado sits at 3-7, Deion Sanders told reporters on Tuesday that he’s still the man for the job.

"You've got the right man," Sanders said, via ESPN. "I promise you, you do. And I'm going to prove that to you. Just give me an opportunity and a little more time, and I'm going to prove that to you."

Sanders’ future as the head coach has been called into question due to at least two things – his health and the departure of a key ally.

The 58-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer revealed in the summer that he underwent surgery for bladder cancer and had his bladder removed. The surgery came a few years after he already had two toes removed because of blood clots.

Additionally, Colorado athletic director Rick George announced last week he will step down at the end of the academic year. George hired Sanders from Jackson State, which created a whirlwind situation in Boulder, and signed him to a five-year extension.

Sanders was 4-8 in his first year and was 9-4 in 2024 as Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy.

George reiterated in a social media post that Sanders is not on the hot seat by any means.

"The seat is not hot. We believe in what is ahead for this program," he wrote on X.

Colorado has two games left on the season. They will welcome No. 25 Arizona State to Colorado on Saturday. The Buffaloes’ season will end on the road against Kansas State.