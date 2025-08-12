Deion Sanders' Colorado quarterback decision much tougher than years past

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders had it easier than most when it came to selecting who was going to start at quarterback at Colorado the last two years, and Jackson State before that.

It was always going to be his son, Shedeur Sanders.

This year, it’s a bit different. Shedeur is off on a journey through the pros and Coach Prime will have to decide who his starting quarterback will be in 2025 with the Buffaloes’ first game of the season, against Georgia Tech, nearly two weeks away.

Deion Sanders will choose between Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and freshman Julian Lewis. Only Sanders knows who has the edge for the starting job come Week 1.

"Both these guys can play," Sanders said of his quarterbacks. "We can play well with either one of them."

Salter had a solid few seasons with Liberty. He had 66 total touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Flames – 47 passing and 19 rushing.

"Kaidon is a guy with multiple talents. He could throw the football and he could run the heck out of the football," Sanders said. "The kid is going to cause havoc."

Lewis is a talented freshman quarterback who was a standout in high school. He was considered to be a five-star recruit at Carrollton High School in Georgia, throwing for 11,010 yards.

"I love everything about the kid, and he’s going to soar," Sanders said of Lewis. "When it’s his turn, trust me, you’re going to know and he’s going to soar."

The competition between the two athletes is welcomed.

Sanders described Salter and Lewis as "friends" who are "trying to make each other better." The two also have said they’ve introduced each other to each other’s families.

"We’ve talked more about life than football, which I think has actually helped us build a better relationship off the field," Lewis said. "Just trying to keep it friendly, just keep it team-related."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.