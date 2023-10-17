Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders, Colorado face harsh criticism from Stanford player: 'They are mercenaries'

Fisher Anderson wrote the criticism on X

Stanford Cardinal offensive lineman Fisher Anderson got the last word after the team came back Friday night to stun the Colorado Buffaloes in double overtime.

Colorado was up 29-0 at halftime when the Cardinal launched a furious comeback behind Ashton Daniels’ four touchdown passes and Elic Ayomanor’s 13 catches for 294 yards and three scores. Colorado sacked Daniels three times but did not pick him off once.

Fisher Anderson vs Oregon

Stanford Cardinal offensive lineman Fisher Anderson, #67, bumps fists with offensive lineman Trevor Mayberry during the first quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California, Sept. 30, 2023. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Anderson on Saturday posted a message on X and expressed his belief in the team and coach Troy Taylor all while calling out Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program.

"A few thoughts on last night: Good always wins out, no matter how bleak it looks," Anderson wrote. "When coach Taylor got hired, he told everyone to stay and believe; Coach prime told everyone to leave. We are program builders; they are mercenaries. I believe in Stanford football; you should too."

Deion Sanders talks to his son

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, talks to quarterback Shedeur Sanders during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, in Boulder, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Stanford improved to 4-3 on the season with a win over their Pac-12 opponent. Colorado fell to 4-3 with the loss.

Sanders was not happy with his team’s performance and said as much.

"I talked to them about the old cliche people say — it’s 0-0 but that’s not true. It’s not 0-0, it’s 29-nothing," Sanders said afterward. "I felt complacency going into the half because we stalled offensively, gave up some yardage as well. Just didn’t like how I felt going in at halftime.

Troy Taylor coaches

Troy Taylor looks on from the sidelines against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter of an NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium on Sept. 30, 2023 in Stanford, California. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"We come back out and here comes complacency. Here comes that team that I can’t stand, that you can’t stand it. You can’t understand how in the world that happens to us. But it did."

