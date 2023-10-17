Deion Sanders, Colorado face harsh criticism from Stanford player: 'They are mercenaries'

Stanford Cardinal offensive lineman Fisher Anderson got the last word after the team came back Friday night to stun the Colorado Buffaloes in double overtime.

Colorado was up 29-0 at halftime when the Cardinal launched a furious comeback behind Ashton Daniels’ four touchdown passes and Elic Ayomanor’s 13 catches for 294 yards and three scores. Colorado sacked Daniels three times but did not pick him off once.

Anderson on Saturday posted a message on X and expressed his belief in the team and coach Troy Taylor all while calling out Deion Sanders and the Colorado football program.

"A few thoughts on last night: Good always wins out, no matter how bleak it looks," Anderson wrote. "When coach Taylor got hired, he told everyone to stay and believe; Coach prime told everyone to leave. We are program builders; they are mercenaries. I believe in Stanford football; you should too."

Stanford improved to 4-3 on the season with a win over their Pac-12 opponent. Colorado fell to 4-3 with the loss.

Sanders was not happy with his team’s performance and said as much.

"I talked to them about the old cliche people say — it’s 0-0 but that’s not true. It’s not 0-0, it’s 29-nothing," Sanders said afterward. "I felt complacency going into the half because we stalled offensively, gave up some yardage as well. Just didn’t like how I felt going in at halftime.

"We come back out and here comes complacency. Here comes that team that I can’t stand, that you can’t stand it. You can’t understand how in the world that happens to us. But it did."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.