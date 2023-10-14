Ref lashes out against Colorado announcer for playing music before Stanford snap, issues penalty warning

The Colorado Buffaloes were rocking in the first half against Stanford.

Shedeur Sanders started the game with two touchdown passes – one to Xavier Weaver and another to returning two-way star Travis Hunter.

But at the start of the second quarter, as the Cardinal were trying to get a snap off on 3rd-and-1, an official had to tell the Folsom Field public address announcer to tone it down.

"Would the public address announcer please stop playing while Stanford is in formation, ready to snap the ball," the referee said. "Any more playing of the music and sound effects will result in an unsportsmanlike conduct foul against Colorado."

Fans at Folsom Field drowned the referee in boos as he finished up his warning.

The good times didn’t last – even as the Buffaloes took a 29-0 lead into the half. Stanford started a furious comeback and forced overtime.

Stanford won the game 46-43 in double overtime.

Shedeur Sanders was 33-of-47 with 400 passing yards, five touchdown passes and an interception. Hunter had 13 catches for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Weaver had seven catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Javon Antonio had the other touchdown catch.

Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels was 27-of-45 for 396 yards and four touchdown passes. Elic Ayomanor had an incredible game. The wide receiver had 13 catches for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Bryce Farrell had four catches for 26 yards and a score. He also had a rushing touchdown.