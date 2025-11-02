Deion Sanders blocks players interviews after Colorado's latest blowout defeat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders expressed earlier in the week that the Colorado Buffaloes needed to flush a blowout loss to the Utah Utes and move on from it, but Saturday night’s defeat increased the pressure on the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

The Arizona Wildcats clobbered Colorado, 52-17, marking another disastrous defeat for Coach Prime. Colorado trailed 38-7 at halftime and committed five turnovers and 14 penalties throughout the game.

Sanders didn’t allow his players to speak with the media after the game. He said it was because the loss was solely on his shoulders.

"Don't attack the coordinators. Come at me. Don't attack the players. Come at me," he said.

Sanders didn’t have any answers for the team’s poor play, but dismissed a question about whether his players had checked out during the game.

"I know a quitter when I see one. I haven't seen that," he said.

Sanders added that he had no doubts about his own abilities to get the team back into the win column.

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter was benched late in the first half for Ryan Staub. However, Staub was later benched, which allowed freshman JuJu Lewis to get some reps. Lewis threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Omarion Miller, but he ended up leaving the game due to an injury.

The Buffaloes’ defense allowed Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita to throw four touchdown passes in the game.

Colorado fell to 3-6 on the season. Arizona improved to 5-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.