Defenders McNair, Thomas lead Alcorn State to 20-13 Conference victory over Texas Southern

Deion McNair stripped the ball from Texas Southern's quarterback and William Thomas recovered the fumble to preserve a 20-13 victory for Alcorn State Saturday.

The Tigers (1-6, 1-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference) were driving late in the fourth quarter when McNair sacked Homer Causey to end the 57-yard drive on Alcorn State's 33.

Alcorn State (6-2, 4-1 SWAC) took a first quarter lead on two Haiden McCraney field goals of 40 and 27 yards. Texas Southern went out front 7-6 on a 2-yard rushing score by Daveonn Porter and extended it on Eric Medina's 30-yard field goal. The Braves retook the lead 13-10 with a John Gibbs Jr. scoring pass to Anthony Williams III from 32 yards out. A 44-yard Medina field goal tied it at the half.

Gibbs threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to LaDarrien Davis to end the scoring. Gibbs finished with 230 yards passing and 36 yards rushing.