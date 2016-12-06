David Ortiz powers Red Sox to 5-1 win over Orioles, despite injuries

The victory was overshadowed by two injuries. That's how things are going for the Boston Red Sox this season.

David Ortiz's two-run homer capped a five-run sixth inning and the Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 on Wednesday night despite losing two starters to injuries.

Left fielder Hanley Ramirez left with a bruised left hand and second baseman Dustin Pedroia limped off after his tiebreaking, two-run single with right hamstring tightness.

"It's always good to win, but when you lose two guys that are in the middle of the lineup, that's a big hit," winning pitcher Clay Buchholz said. "Hopefully it's just a little thing and we can get them back out there. It's two key players, everybody knows that."

It was Boston's fifth win in eight games and snapped its six-game losing streak to the Orioles.

Baltimore lost for just the fourth time in its last 16.

Buchholz (5-6) worked seven solid innings, giving up one run on eight hits, striking out seven and walking one. Junichi Tazawa struck out the side in the eighth before Koji Uehara got the final three outs.

The attention turned to Ramirez and Pedroia after the game.

"We're still in the process of gathering all the information," manager John Farrell said. "There's advanced imaging going on for Peddy and Hanley. The injuries are what everyone saw. We don't have full information yet."

Trailing 1-0, the Red Sox scored five unearned runs off Bud Norris (2-6). Mookie Betts' RBI single tied it before Pedroia's two-run single pushed them ahead. After Pedroia rounded first, he grabbed his right leg in the hamstring area.

Ortiz followed with his homer into the first row of the center-field bleachers.

Norris was pulled in the sixth.

"It's a bit frustrating to know that that's how that inning was, but, unfortunately, there's been a couple this year that have gone that way," he said.

That was more than enough runs the way Buchholz was pitching.

"He got a lot of swings and misses, but he also got a lot of weak contact," Orioles first baseman Chris Davis said. "We know Clay. We've seen him enough. We know what he's going to do and he was good tonight."

In the fifth, Ramirez was running between first and second on a hit-and-run when Xander Bogaerts' line drive hit his hand. He left the field shaking his hand. By rule, he was out and Bogaerts was credited with a single.

The Orioles had jumped ahead 1-0 on Davis' RBI single in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: CF Adam Jones sat out for the sixth time in the last eight games with an injured right shoulder. "Improvement today," manager Buck Showalter said. "We're getting there."

Red Sox: OF Shane Victorino, on the 15-day DL with a strained left calf, started a rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket. "Back-to-back first couple of days, two or three at-bats," Farrell said. "We've got to get him to where he goes nine consecutive before he comes back to us. That wouldn't be on this upcoming road trip." ... Farrell also said C Blake Swihart, who sprained his left foot sliding into third over the weekend, is expected back in the lineup Thursday.

BROCK OF ALL TRADES

With the injuries, Brock Holt played three different positions in three consecutive innings. He started the game at first, moved to left in the sixth and second in the seventh.

STILL STRUGGLING

Boston 1B Mike Napoli struck out twice after fanning four times Tuesday.

STREAK SNAPPED

The Orioles' six-game winning streak against Boston was the first time in a season since they won seven in 1961.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (5-4, 3.33 ERA) is slated to come of the 15-day DL and start the series finale Thursday. He's been out since June 10 with a strained right groin.

Red Sox: Rookie LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-1, 3.13 ERA) is scheduled to start Thursday. He's allowed one run or less in four of his first five major-league starts.

